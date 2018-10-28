13-year-old girl charged with assault after stabbing teen in Visalia

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital recovering from injuries that she sustained when she was stabbed by a 13-year-old in Visalia.The stabbing happened on South Bardo Street.Police say the teen stabbed the 15-year-old girl with an unknown object before taking off on South Bardo Street yesterday.The victim is expected to make a full recovery.Police were able to find and arrest the 13-year-old girl.She was transported to juvenile hall where she's facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon.