Taking Action Together

UC Merced part of campaign aimed to help students of color

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UC Merced part of campaign aimed to help students of color

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- 1,300 - that's how many students of color UC Merced and Stanislaus State are committed to seeing in the classroom.

"It means a lot to me, personally, as someone who grew up on the free lunch program and public assistance," says State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. "We didn't always have enough food and I lost my only parent to cancer when I was 6."

Thurmond knows all too well the challenges many students face. He was in attendance to show his support.

"We know so many of our students are food insecure and homeless," he said. "There's so many barriers, not to mention the impacts of racism and hate, but we know there are people trying to succeed. We just need to provide them the resources."

Leaders from both colleges have played a key role in making the 1300 campaign possible.

"Only about 16 percent of residents in Central California achieve a bachelor's degree or higher, so we really want to focus our efforts on getting more students getting their degrees," says Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn.

The initiative will target underperforming high schools in the North Valley and Sacramento County, working to reach young men of color.

"To help those students get mentoring, to help these students understand the courses they need to take to be eligible for a college degree," Junn said.

"Any time a university can serve for good, change and prosperity, it's a wonderful day," says UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz.

They'll be choosing 25 students this summer to come stay at the colleges for one week.

They'll have a chance to live on campus, experience both UC Merced and Stanislaus State and get a sample of the college experience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmercedtaking action togetheruc merced
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Housing Watch: Spike in mortgage rates impacting Valley homebuyers
Central East High school senior gains nationwide recognition
CMAC calling teens, youth to apply to 3rd annual 'Youth Voices 2022'
Housing Watch: New affordable housing complex coming to central Fresno
TOP STORIES
The first link revealed as Debbie Dorian case heats up
Commercial building destroyed by massive fire in east central Fresno
Man shot to death at Chowchilla home, deputies investigating
California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use
Woman hospitalized after house fire in east central Fresno
#BryanStrong: Fundraiser to help Coalinga boy battling Leukemia
Fresno City Council votes to move with city purchase of Tower Theatre
Show More
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
Good Sports: Valley Hmong American golfer hoping to break barriers
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over mask violations
Latest spring storm brings rain, snow to Central CA
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
More TOP STORIES News