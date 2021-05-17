shooting

15-year-old hospitalized, suspected of shooting father then himself in west central Fresno

By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old suspected of shooting father then himself in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Brian loved his dad, and I am totally shocked at what happened," says Joseph Enos.

A disturbing discovery for many residents in this tight-knit mobile home neighborhood.

On Monday, Fresno police say a father is dead and his suspected killer is his son.

Enos lived in this mobile home park for 15 years with his wife.

He says he knew the victim well - and connected with him because they both were veterans.

"He used to walk by in front of our house every day down to the mailbox, they would be having their walkie-talkies and they would be clicking them on and off. That gave Brian a sense of safety being near his dad," he said.

Around 8 am Monday morning, Fresno police were called to the home off of McKinley and Pleasant Avenues, inside the Villa Fresno Mobile Home Park.

The caller was the 18-year-old brother saying he heard a shot in the bedroom and then witnessed the 15-year-old shoot himself.

"I am surprised there was a gun in the house," Enos said. "We talked about things like that, being service members."

"They were really close," says Michael Brown. "It is shocking that something like that will happen but you know, that's the tragedy that will happen with guns if they're not locked up. Somebody got ahold of one that really didn't know what they were doing."

Neighbors all say the family was friendly with everyone, and call the loss a tragedy for everyone involved.

Detectives are working to find out what led up to this shooting.

The 15-year-old is still in critical condition at CRMC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Alex Murdaugh's former law firm sues him for stealing money
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News