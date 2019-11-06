pedestrian killed

16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of North Valentine and Shields Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle in west central Fresno, police say.

It happened in the area of North Valentine and Shields Avenues just after 6 p.m.

It's unknown if the driver remained at the scene. The 16-year-old has not been identified.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Shields are closed off in the area as police investigate the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.


