Crime & Safety

18-year-old killed over marijuana transaction at Sonic, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old killed in shooting at Sonic drive-thru in apparent drug deal gone wrong

LA MARQUE, Texas -- A Sunday afternoon at a Sonic turned deadly.

"It's horrible," said a parent named Alicia.

La Marque police say 18-year-old Miles Christian Mitchell was shot and killed, his older brother 20-year-old Marcellous Mitchell was wounded.

A 15-year-old was arrested overnight and taken to the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center.

"I don't know. I don't even have the question, much less the answer. We've turned into a hateful world," said Alicia.

Lifelong resident Leonard Smith added, "It's drugs. It's getting pushed from Houston to all the way down here."

Police believe in this case it was. They say the three were in the parking lot for a marijuana transaction.

Mitchell's father says despite the investigation, he believes his son was a good kid trying to finish high school and he says he tried to set a positive example for his sons.

It's not the first gun violence in La Marque in recent weeks. Police have investigated more than a half dozen shootings since mid-March where victims were wounded by gunfire. They attribute the increase not to traditional gangs, but say there are group rivalries causing problems in the community that demonstrate gang-like mentalities but pose new challenges in ways to fight them.

"I would like to see more participation with parents, grandparents. Know where your kids are, be more involved," said Alicia.

A resident named Margie added, "Try to keep a handle on the gun laws. I think that has a lot to do with it."

La Marque police say investigators worked with Friendswood police to track down the shooting suspect and negotiate with the boy's parents to get him to surrender.

ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old dead after being shot inside vehicle at Sonic drive-thru in La Marque
EMBED More News Videos

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and his brother injured at a Sonic in La Marque on Sunday.



Because the accused shooter is a minor, state laws prevent his identity from being released.

He is detained in the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center.

He will be charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyshots firedshootingteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
Livingston sees housing boom thanks to Bay Area commuters
Student art contest to honor resilience of 9/11 first responders, survivors
Fresno PD to build new substation in southeast Fresno
Show More
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
'Bizarre Easter egg hunt' at Winchester Mystery House
5 injured after car crashes into Carl's Jr.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Rideshare safety concerns after student's murder
More TOP STORIES News