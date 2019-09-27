19-year-old Fresno woman arrested after fatal crash with cyclist

A 19-year-old Fresno driver is in custody after a fatal crash with a bicyclist in Fresno County on Thursday evening.

The crash took place at 6:10 p.m. at E. Mountain View Ave. south of Selma.

The teenager, Savannah Gomez, has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and driving without a valid license, the California Highway Patrol said.

The bicyclist, a tourist from India, was thrown onto the road as a result of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

The CHP says that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision. It says the sun was setting in the view of both the cyclist and Gomez.
