2 men arrested for stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from Lemoore business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lemoore Police Department has arrested two men accused of stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from a local business.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the department began an investigation after Leprino Foods suspected someone had been stealing cheese from their business since 2017.

Detectives were able to determine that the stolen product was being sold in Fresno County, Tulare County, Kings County and even as far south as Riverside County. The cheese was being purchased on social media, door to door, on the street and at flea markets throughout the state.

Authorities were able to identify the suspects after serving several search warrants in Tulare County and Kings County and were able to take 24-year-old Jairo Mariano Osorio Alvarez and 34-year-old Roderick Domingo Ransom into custody.

Both have been booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges including grand theft and embezzlement.
