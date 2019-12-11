stabbing

2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men stabbed each other after an argument broke out in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

Fresno Police say the fight started inside a car in the area of Geary and Maud at around 2:30 a.m.

Moments later, each man pulled out knives, and both were stabbed.

One of the men took off running while the other stayed in the car to call for help. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was last reported in critical condition. But police say he is expected to survive.

Officers found the second man near Lee and California Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestcrimefresnostabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
Dutch police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 teens
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
More TOP STORIES News