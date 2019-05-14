2 people dead after crash involving semi-truck in Visalia

UPDATE: The two people killed in Monday morning's crash on Highway 63 have been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office as Briseda Herrera, 29 and Nicholas Herrera, 12.---The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a Honda.Officers received calls of the latest fatal accident just before 8 a.m. Monday on Highway 63 and Avenue 336 in Visalia.Officers say two vehicles collided with a big rig lodging the car underneath the 18-wheeler.The CHP says the two occupants remained trapped under the truck and died at the scene.The collision also caused fuel to leak into the roadways forcing hazmat teams to clean up the mess.Investigators closed off the intersection for hours as they try to figure out what caused the deadly crash.