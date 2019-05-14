2 people dead after crash involving semi-truck in Visalia

UPDATE: The two people killed in Monday morning's crash on Highway 63 have been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office as Briseda Herrera, 29 and Nicholas Herrera, 12.

---
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a Honda.

Officers received calls of the latest fatal accident just before 8 a.m. Monday on Highway 63 and Avenue 336 in Visalia.



Officers say two vehicles collided with a big rig lodging the car underneath the 18-wheeler.

The CHP says the two occupants remained trapped under the truck and died at the scene.

The collision also caused fuel to leak into the roadways forcing hazmat teams to clean up the mess.

Investigators closed off the intersection for hours as they try to figure out what caused the deadly crash.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News