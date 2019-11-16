21-year-old injured in downtown Fresno shooting

Fresno police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.Officers say gunshots rang out as three men walked down the alley near Van Ness and Merced at 1 a.m.A bullet hit a 21-year-old man in the leg, so the men called 911, and emergency crews took the victim to the hospital.None of the men said they saw the suspects. They told police they just heard the gunfire.Officers haven't found the shooter or figured out why they might've targeted these men.