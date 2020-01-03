22-year-old man identified as Porterville homicide victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies have identified the man who was fatally shot in Porterville Thursday morning as 22-year-old Adonis Tapia.Deputies responded to the area of South Leggett Street and East Success Drive just before 11:00 a.m.Tapia was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.Officials say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, midsized import vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.