26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno

Fresno police officers responded to the area of Plumas Street and Lorena Avenue just after 5 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old has died after police say he was shot by a drive-by shooter in southwest Fresno Saturday night.

Police say the victim was outside with a friend when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The man was shot multiple times in the upper body.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers say the shooting appears to be gang-related. Police have the area blocked off as they continue their homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.

