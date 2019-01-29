3 families displaced, 2 injured after fire at a Clovis housing complex

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Clovis housing complex that sent two people to the hospital.It broke out just before 2 a.m. Tuesday near Santa Ana and Peach.Firefighters say the flames were in the first and second floors of one unit and made their way up to the attic.That's where firefighters were able to stop it.Two people were injured and rushed to the hospital.Firefighters say the injuries were minor and might have been burns.They add, a quick response time made all the difference.There was smoke damage to the other units, forcing several people to evacuate.The Red Cross is helping those displaced, but fire crews say the residents have a temporary place to stay at the complex.Firefighters say the damage to the other two units is minimal.