HOUSE FIRE

3 families displaced, 2 injured after fire at a Clovis housing complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Clovis housing complex that sent two people to the hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Clovis housing complex that sent two people to the hospital.

It broke out just before 2 a.m. Tuesday near Santa Ana and Peach.

Firefighters say the flames were in the first and second floors of one unit and made their way up to the attic.

That's where firefighters were able to stop it.

Two people were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters say the injuries were minor and might have been burns.

They add, a quick response time made all the difference.

There was smoke damage to the other units, forcing several people to evacuate.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced, but fire crews say the residents have a temporary place to stay at the complex.

Firefighters say the damage to the other two units is minimal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireClovis
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Mother charged in stabbing death of 2-year-old son
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in Central Fresno
Seven people displaced following house fire in Central Fresno
5 people injured in Merced house fire
More house fire
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Protests erupt as the California PUC decides the financial fate of PG&E
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
Neighbors call for solutions to parking issues near FCC
Boyfriend with domestic violence history charged with Fresno mother's murder
Cause of death released for Tulare County man found in canal
20 people arrested in Merced Police human trafficking sting
Show More
'I hoped it was a nightmare:' Merced homicide victim's father-in-law speaks out
New pollution measure offers incentives for industries to lower emissions
Yosemite National Park resumes full operations
Local federal employees back to work, cautious of temporary reopening
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
More News