3 hospitalized after Tulare County DUI crash, 16-year-old arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three teens were hospitalized following a crash near Porterville Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Officers said the driver, a 16-year-old boy, was traveling in a Buick Verano with two other teens at a fast speed southbound on Road 208 just south of Avenue 80 just before 9 a.m.

The teen attempted to pass a vehicle but lost control of his car, running off the roadway, officials said. The car struck a power pole before crashing into a chain link fence.

The driver and another 16-year-old passenger attempted to flee the scene, but officers located them in a nearby orchard. They also found a 15-year-old passenger injured in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for DUI, and the teens were taken to Sierra View Medical Center.

