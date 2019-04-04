Crime & Safety

3 women facing charges in $6M food stamp scam

Three Palmdale women are accused of illegally exchanging food stamps for cash.

PALMDALE, Calif. -- Three California women are facing charges in a $6 million food stamp scam.

Maria Ramirez, Maria Salgado and Yessica Garay operated convenience stores in the Antelope Valley area. They're accused of illegally exchanging food stamps for cash and were arrested Tuesday.

They face up to nine years in prison each if they get convicted.

Fourteen others have also been charged for allegedly using their food stamp cards to get cash at the stores.
