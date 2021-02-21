32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 60's was shot and killed by his son at a Tulare County home on Saturday.They say it happened at a home near East Naranjo in Woodlake around 4 pm.Deputies say that 32-year-old Arnold Martin shot Abel Martin. It is not known if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.Authorities found Able's body inside the home. Witnesses were able to give deputies a description of Arnold.A chase ensued between Arnold and authorities as Arnold was headed for the Three Rivers area. The chase ended shortly after near Horse Creek.When deputies caught up to Arnold, they say he took his own life.It is currently not known why Arnold shot his father. Deputies added that he did not live in the home that the shooting occurred at.