Ridgecrest Earthquake

4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck 9.9 miles from the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley at approximately 12:45 a.m.

According to the USGS, the quake hit 13.7 miles east from Ridgecrest and 9.9 miles south-southwest of Trona.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Aftershocks continue hitting the area after two powerful temblors hit near Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.

On July 4, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ridgecrest. It was followed by an even bigger 7.1 earthquake the next day.

Aftershocks continue hitting the area, including a 4.6 aftershock that hit last week near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest. In the past 10 days, there have been 93 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for that area several weeks ago and President Trump approved a federal emergency aid.
