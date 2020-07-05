Millerton Lake

Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cars filled up the Millerton Lake parking area as people with boats and jet skis and beach toys made their way into the water.

"The weather is nice, it is a little getaway," says Ajmer Armendariz.

Every 4th of July has been a busy one at the lake and the pandemic didn't slow that down.

Saturday afternoon, people continued to make their way into the recreation area with their families to celebrate by the water as temperatures neared 100 degrees.

"Your body needs the sun," Armendariz said. "Your body needs that vitamin D, people."

"I just wanted to come out here and have a good time, do something besides sit at the house today," says Anthony Beasley

Unlike years past, state park officers are advising people to practice physical distancing and other safety measures.

Park visitors were asked to wear a face-covering if six feet of distance could not be maintained from others and to avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household.

Many visitors stuck to the guidelines.

"We are with family now practicing social distancing, sticking to our little circle and as you can see, everyone is spread out apart already," Armendariz said.

Dominic Williams and his family were just thankful to get out of the house and celebrate.

"It is the 4th of July, and I'm happy that it is 2020 and we all made it as a family," he said.

According to park officials, capacity is being limited on Saturday and once it's reached, people will be turned away to prevent overcrowding.
