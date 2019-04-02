Disasters & Accidents

5 injured, 2 critically, after car crashes into Carl's Jr. in Huntington Park

At least three people have been injured, one seriously, after a car slammed into Carl's Jr. restaurant in Huntington Park on Monday.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. -- At least three people have been hospitalized, two seriously, after a car slammed into a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Huntington Park Monday.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of E. Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One victim was struck by the vehicle and transported to a trauma center in critical condition, fire officials said. One other victim is in critical condition and the driver of the car was transported with minor injuries.

Two other patients were treated at the scene, fire officials said.

A silver sedan was spotted fully inside the restaurant as emergency response crews surrounded the scene. It appeared the car jumped the curb off of Santa Fe Avenue, into the drive-thru window and the main dining room of the business.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
