6-year-old girl battling brain cancer passes away weeks before Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little Central Valley girl who was battling a terminal illness has passed away.6-year-old Arianna was diagnosed in July with a brain tumor and her diagnosis was so severe her family knew she may not be around for Christmas Day this year.The community spread early Christmas magic for the young girl and her family last month so she could celebrate her favorite holiday.An event was set up in late November at Woodward Park so she could meet Santa Claus and have festive fun with her family.On Monday, her family said she had passed away.Arianna's brain tumor is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG.It's a rare and aggressive form of cancer that left Arianna unable to stand on her own.