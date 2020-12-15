society

6-year-old girl battling brain cancer passes away weeks before Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little Central Valley girl who was battling a terminal illness has passed away.

6-year-old Arianna was diagnosed in July with a brain tumor and her diagnosis was so severe her family knew she may not be around for Christmas Day this year.

The community spread early Christmas magic for the young girl and her family last month so she could celebrate her favorite holiday.

RELATED: 6-year-old terminally ill girl has Christmas wish fulfilled at Woodward Park

An event was set up in late November at Woodward Park so she could meet Santa Claus and have festive fun with her family.

On Monday, her family said she had passed away.

Arianna's brain tumor is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG.

RELATED: 6-year-old Fresno girl diagnosed with rare brain cancer

It's a rare and aggressive form of cancer that left Arianna unable to stand on her own.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnohealthsocietychristmascancer
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Action News Morning Update
Powerball now $640M and Mega Millions reaches $750M
Visalia motel converted into housing for homeless
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News