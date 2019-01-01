6-year-old struck by bullet on New Year's Eve, police say

Here’s a closer look at the bear @oaklandpoliceca Chief Anne Kirkpatrick brought the 6-year-old victim. A bullet is in the child’s head from #NYE celebratory gunfire @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/iJWKsQe9e1 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 1, 2019

Oakland’s police chief just visited the 6 y/o victim and her family...she brought the child a teddy bear from the police department @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/aXtlZkqYTp — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 1, 2019

The 6 y/o struck this morning by celebratory #NYE gunfire is in stable condition. The bullet is still in her head. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/mrFiMzenlq — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 1, 2019

This is what a bullet looks like once it comes down from being shot in the air. @DeanCSmith captured this near the #Oakland Coliseum @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/TPb3IHHnSZ — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 1, 2019

The homeowner where the 6 y/o girl was shot says they were outside celebrating when the child hit the ground, started crying, and saw blood...they didn’t realize she’d been shot until she got to the hospital @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/dpsr9P82WF — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 1, 2019

Roxanne Perez lives across the street from the home where a 6-year-old girl was hit by a bullet from #NYE2019 celebratory gunfire. She says she heard several rounds fired last night @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/rF9u3DhAkj — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 1, 2019

A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a New Year's Eve party in Oakland, police said.The girl was playing in the backyard of her home on Thermal Street, near Cherokee Avenue when someone in the area fired a celebratory shot before 2 a.m., according to police.A family member drove the child to a local hospital for treatment; she was later transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.The bullet is still in the girl's head.Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572. Police say the crime could be hard to solve unless someone comes forward.