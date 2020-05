Merced Police are looking for a 61-year-old woman who they say has dementia.Lori Lewin is about 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.She was last seen walking in the area of Yosemite Ave. and M St. around 5:30 pm on Saturday.She was wearing a black T-shirt.If you have any information about where she is, please call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.