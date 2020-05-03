mariposa county

Cattle drive caught on camera in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's an eye-catching sight out of Mariposa County!

ABC30 insider Richard Perry sent in this drone footage of a local cattle drive yesterday.

He says the drive started on Merced Falls Road, then moved up Highway 132 for a couple of miles.

This cattle drive has been going on for more than 120 years.

The cows are guided through the Lake Don Pedro subdivision and up to higher ranges to graze for the summer.
