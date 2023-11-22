Merced police are on the hunt for a man who shot a 7-Eleven store clerk during an early morning robbery.

Suspect arrested for killing teen at Merced Halloween party, shooting 7-Eleven clerk, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to two separate shootings that killed a teen at a Halloween party and sent a convenience store clerk to the hospital in Merced.

The clerk was shot around 3 am last Tuesday at the 7-Eleven on Gerard Avenue and Carmel Road near Highway 99.

Merced police say 21-year-old Darrion Wayne Murphy shot the clerk in the chest after grabbing money out of the cash register.

The clerk was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The next day, police announced they had identified Murphy as the shooter and issued a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, officials say Murphy was also identified as the suspect in a shooting that left 17-year-old Renzo Arellano dead.

Police say Arellano was shot around 11 pm on Friday, October 27 during a Halloween party at a home near Merced Avenue and Shirley Street.

Murphy was arrested in Le Grand for both shootings on Tuesday night.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and other weapons charges.

