FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store in southeast Fresno.It happened around 5:20 am near Chestnut and Church Avenues.Investigators say the suspect took $20, cigarettes and the store clerk's cell phone before running off.No one was hurt.Police say officers were reviewing surveillance footage to help them identify the suspect. He was wearing a mask, a red shirt and a dark-colored jacket.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.