Andreas Borgeas confirms he's one of the CA lawmakers in Hawaii amid travel advisory, COVID-19 surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican state senator Andreas Borgeas of Fresno confirmed on Wednesday that he is part of a group of California lawmakers attending a political conference in Hawaii despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The lawmakers are in Maui for the four-day annual Independent Voter Project's policy conference, usually attended by lobbyists and industry representatives.

In a statement, Borgeas said he had joined Central Valley Republican Assemblymembers Frank Bigelow and Heath Flora at the event to discuss legislative proposals and policy ideas for reopening California's economy.

Senator Borgeas also confirmed he was tested before flying to Hawaii, which the state requires unless a visitor quarantines for two weeks upon arrival.
