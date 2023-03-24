In the last 25 years, A New Way of Life has reached thousands nationwide, helping reunite families and expunge records.

Supporting empowerment and shining a spotlight on global issues at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Susan Burton is an author, advocate and civil activist.

She's also the founder of A New Way of Life.

The non-profit provides housing and support to previously incarcerated women.

Her commitment to empower others comes from a personal place.

"I had a 5-year-old son, his name was KK, that was tragically killed by a police officer. That started my substance use and abuse," explains Susan.

In the 1980's and 1990's Susan was in and out of jail, and struggled to get sober.

She knew she had to make a positive change, and that's when her non-profit was born.

In the last 25 years, it has reached thousands nationwide, helping reunite families and expunge records.

"God did not save me and turn my life around just for me. I was saved so I can serve," says Susan.

This week, Susan served at Fresno City College as part of a speaker series for Women's History Month.

The campus also passed a "Woman, Life and Freedom" resolution to show support for the Iranian Women's movement.

"It is our responsibility as fellow humans to recognize injustices that happen in our communities but also in our world and to speak up for those who don't have a voice," says Nasreen Johnson, State Center Community College District President.

The goal is to help support human rights and equal access to education and freedom for all.

