Abortion rights supporters hold rally in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Abortion rights supporters rallied in Visalia. The "We Won't Go Back" rally took place Saturday at Memorial Park.

Organizers say more than 100 people gathered to make signs and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

They say the goal was to help provide hope.

Several speakers also spoke to the group and shared their stories.

One of the event organizers is a woman from Visalia who emphasized the importance of voting.

"You can go and shout, hold the sign and do it all but if you don't hit the polls in November, it's not worth anything," says Julia Doyal.

On the ballot in November, Californians will vote on whether to make abortion and contraceptive rights protected in the state constitution.

Last week, hundreds of people against abortion rights marched to the state capitol, opposted to a constitutional amendment.

Anti-abortion rights activists say they don't expect to see the state completely eliminate abortions, but wants to see restrictions.
