Springtime weather can be interesting, and unpredictable. A funnel cloud was spotted in Fresno County by ABC30 insider Noah James Garcia.

Funnel cloud spotted in Fresno County near Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Springtime weather can be interesting, and unpredictable.

A funnel cloud was spotted in Fresno County by ABC30 insider Noah James Garcia.

Garcia took the video near McKinley and Academy Avenue -- that's out just north of Sanger.

There are no tornado warnings as of now, but National Weather Service Hanford is tracking conditions.