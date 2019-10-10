ACLU files complaint on behalf of two students at Bullard High over blackface video

The District violates the California Education Code and its board policies and regulations by creating a hostile environment for Black students and refusing to affirmatively combat racism against Black students.

The District violates its policies, the California Education Code and the United States Constitution by retaliating against Black students for exercising their right to petition the school district.

The District violated its policies and regulations by failing to "immediately intervene" and investigate the blackface videos as well as racial harassment.

The District's failure to investigate the blackface videos violates its policies to affirmatively investigate bullying and harassment as it relates to Black students.

The District violates its own policies, the California Education Code and federal civil rights mandates by disciplining Black students at disproportionate rates.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ACLU has filed a discrimination complaint against the Fresno Unified School District claiming it has failed to protect students from ongoing racial abuse.According to a press release from the ACLU, it filed the complaint Thursday on behalf of two black Bullard High students who claim they have been bullied and harassed by a blackface video that was posted by a white classmate.The video the complaint is referring to was posted back in June and showed a student-athlete in blackface while making racial slurs.The ACLU claims this recent incident is an example of the racist and discriminatory behavior that goes unchecked at Fresno Unified schools.Here is a list of the legal claims made in the complaint by the ACLU:Here is the complaint that was filed by the ACLU: