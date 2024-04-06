Leadership Associates withdraws from Fresno Unified superintendent search

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a new superintendent to lead the Fresno Unified School District has hit another speed bump.

On Friday, Leadership Associates-- the consultant group hired to assist in the search-- said it has withdrawn from the process.

The group says it told the school board its decision on April 3 citing "misrepresentations of facts surrounding the parameters laid out at the commencement of the search."

Leadership Associates did not detail what those alleged misrepresentations are.

The group did say it encountered discrepancies regarding the criteria and expectations for the superintendent selection process that "compromised the integrity of the search."

In the last couple of weeks, there has been much controversy in the search to replace Bob Nelson who is retiring.

City councilmembers, union leaders, and the district Board President are calling on the Board to expand the search to candidates outside central California.