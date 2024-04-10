Fresno Unified opens superintendent search to external candidates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday night marked a move towards transparency, according to the Fresno Unified School board.

The board is considering options for the superintendent search process and for purposes of transparency the board will proceed with an external search for qualified candidates.

The process will also include community participation. Further updates will be provided at subsequent board meetings," said FUSD board president Susan Wittrup.

More input from the community will be considered in the search for the next superintendent, the one employee in the district the board hires.

The push for a new search comes as "Leadership Associates" backed out of its contract with the district to find a new superintendent, after controversy that the process was limited to only internal candidates.

Political and community leaders were among many who called for a broader, nationwide search for the next superintendent.

No timeline has been announced yet for when community meetings will be held or when the board hopes to hire a new superintendent, as Nelson's time in the top spot is down to just over three months.

