Black History Month Celebration Banquet honors local reverend and wife

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum honors local trailblazers during an eventful celebration.

Reverend Chester McGensy and his wife, Janetta, were recognized this year at the Black History Month Celebration Banquet.

They say everything they've done for the congregation here in Fresno is a labor of love, and although they didn't expect the award.

They felt honored and blessed to receive it.

Reverend McGensy and First Lady Janetta were all smiles earlier this month when receiving an award at the Black History Month Celebration Banquet.

Every year, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum hosts a special event to raise funds and honor local trailblazers who have made an impact in the community.

The McGensys were recognized in a new category honoring the contributions of the Black church.

They say it was unexpected but very special and appreciated.

Reverend McGensy is the founding pastor of Family Community Church in North Fresno.

He says the congregation's growth since 1994 has been incredible to witness.

"In the African American community, the church really means a lot. It brings a lot to instill cultural values and transfer those from generation to generation," said Reverend McGensy.

Both say the powerful energy in this room is something they cannot explain and feel blessed knowing hundreds attend from all over the Central Valley or join virtually by watching the service online.

Reverend McGensy and Janetta have high hopes for what the future will bring.

"We love being good neighbors in this community, and we love the embrace we have received by being here."

Reverend McGensy also told me that the church is expanding its educational services and will reveal those details this weekend.

