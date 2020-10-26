AMA nominations 2020: See the list of American Music Awards nominees

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5717329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Taylor Swift made history at the 2019 American Music Awards, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. Including her Artist of the Decade honor, Swift now has 29 AMAs.