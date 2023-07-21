Riggs Ambulance faces staffing shortage

While its been years since the height of the pandemic, Emergency Medical Services are still facing challenges, that includes Riggs ambulance service in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- While its been years since the height of the pandemic, our Emergency Medical Services are still facing challenges, that includes Riggs ambulance service in the north valley.

Just Thursday, ABC30 was on scene as Riggs ambulance responded to a deadly crash in Merced and they took the passenger to Mercy Hospital.

RELATED: Big rig loses axle, bounces into vehicle on other side of highway 99, killing woman in Merced County

Their staff say while it was a sad day, these are the lows and other times highs they face in this job, and they are looking for more people to join their industry to try and save lives.

From a high priority emergency call, to taking a patient from one hospital to another, emergency medical service professionals are there in people's moments of need.

But Carly Strong, chief operating officer with Riggs ambulance service in Merced says it's been a challenge to respond to that need, as they've faced staffing shortages since the pandemic.

"And there was a huge reduction in interest in our industry at that time, and unfortunately with school closures such as paramedic schools, it takes about two years to recover from those being shut down and not producing any new employees into our workforce, no new paramedics, no new EMTs," said Chief Operating Officer with Riggs Ambulance, Carly Strong.

Strong says because of that necessary training, it will take about 18 months for staffing numbers to increase, but they are still responding to calls as quickly as possible.

"At around 10:40am, we got reports of a vehicle that was hit by a big rig tire, units arrived to the scene and encountered a fatality," said Officer Eric Zunija with the Merced California Highway Patrol.

CHP says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

A passenger in the back seat of the pickup was taken to the hospital.

Riggs responded to the scene to help.

"I was there to help out with the other passenger in the vehicle," said, Director of Clinical Operation with Riggs Ambulance, Manuel Garcia Resendez.

Resendez has been in this field for 7 years, and says it can be challenging responding to scenes like this.

"Going into the unknown, going into somewhere where you don't know what's going to happen,...is probably the best and worst adrenaline runs I've ever had, just knowing that we're there to help out anyone that calls 911 and help out with calls at all time," said Resendez.

Resendez says when they have situations where people don't make it, it can take a toll on them as well.

"Anytime we're around any calls including any family, it kind of hits a little harder to home, it hits hard because you have to figure out how you and your partner are doing after the call, and talk it over after the call," said Resendez.

While the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, Resendez says days like this, hit everyone hard.

"I was a very sad day, it was a very sad accident today, but these kind of calls happen very frequently in the Central Valley," said Resendez.

Riggs says they are also partnering with Merced College's paramedic program, where students are able to get internship opportunities and field experience to help combat their staffing shortage.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.