FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno ice cream shop has reopened one of its locations after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago.In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, Ampersand Ice Cream announced its store at Marks and Herndon in northwest Fresno is officially back open.The post says all employees self-quarantined for those two weeks and when they were tested for COVID-19, everyone's results came back negative.The other location in Fresno on Echo and Weldon remained open.