Amtrak riders to expect cancellations as railroad union talks continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amtrak services in Central California and across the nation could soon be disrupted as railroad labor union negotiations continue and the chance for a strike looms.

If negotiations do not end in an agreement, the Amtrak San Joaquins route, which runs between the Bay Area, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Hanford, and Bakersfield, will be suspended.

Train services will begin being cancelled on Thursday. By Friday, all San Joaquin trains and buses would be suspended indefinitely. Any affected passages will be eligible for a refund.

The union disagreement is between employees and freight railroads, but Amtrak is stuck in the middle. The San Joaquins route operates on tracks owned by BNSF Railway and Union Pacific.

Changes in Amtrak's service are being felt throughout the country as three long-distance trains connecting Chicago to the West Coast were canceled on Tuesday.

If passenger service and supply chains come to a halt, it could cost the economy an estimated $2 billion per day.

The deadline for a contract deal is 12:01 a.m. Friday.

