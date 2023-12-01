Veteran who was previously homeless has apartment fully furnished by AMVETS 'Welcome Home' program

Furniture is helping make one army veteran feel more at home.

Since its start, the Welcome Home Program has helped more than 6,000 veterans feel more at home.

AMVETS is taking action to help previously unhoused veterans get settled into their permanent housing.

Off of the truck and into an apartment, crews carried in couches and coffee tables.

Army Veteran Rhonda Abenido is the recipient.

She was previously homeless for 20 years.

"I'm not used to people being so kind. When you're out there, they're not," Rhonda said.

Veterans Affairs helped find her and her dog Bandit a new home and, now, the AMVETS Welcome Home Program is helping to get it fully furnished.

The gesture is overwhelming for Rhonda.

"It's a beginning so -- and I need a beginning," Rhonda said.

The Welcome Home Program takes the best furniture donations from AMVETS thrift stores throughout the state and uses them to furnish homes of veterans who are transitioning from being homeless to permanent housing.

Karina Guzman is the program manager.

It is not only important to house them, but to provide the basic necessities because that makes them feel like they finally have made it home and they can start a new life.

Not everything the veteran gets is secondhand.

The program puts the cash donations to good use too.

"Bedding, pots and pans, pillows, dishes, everything, all those items, are brand new and that's where use the monetary fund that we receive," Guzman said.

New beds are donated by furniture company Living Spaces to ensure veterans have a comfortable place to rest.

Many of the crew are veterans themselves and hope to continue to do this as much as possible all throughout the state.

"As many donations as we get, that's how many veterans we're able to help," Guzman said.

For Veterans like Rhonda, it makes a world of difference.

"I couldn't ask for anything better," Rhonda said. "I'm really thankful to everybody."

