FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood when anime took over the Fresno Fairgrounds.Anime Con 10.0 was held on Saturday and brought in thousands of people.The event has grown in popularity over the years, attracting more 7,000 attendees but has been canceled since 2020 because of the pandemic.We spoke with one vendor who says it's the perfect atmosphere for fans and that everyone is accepted.Saturday's convention featured more than 140 vendors, guest speakers, cos-players, and live entertainment.If you missed Saturday, don't worry, the fun continues on Sunday.