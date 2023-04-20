Loved ones remember 10-year-old Anthony Duran at Merced vigil

Officials say Duran was playing basketball when he and another child got into a brief fight.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in Golden Valley High School's football stadium for a vigil in honor of 10-year-old Anthony Duran.

"Anthony was a great kid. This was a very tragic situation because no mother should have to go through this," said family friend Nellie Barragan.

Last Thursday, Merced police said Duran was found unresponsive around 5 p.m. at the Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park near Main and T streets.

Officials say Duran was playing basketball with other children when he and another child got into a brief fight.

Duran collapsed and the other child ran away.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Rockin' Jump published the following statement on Facebook Wednesday evening.

"We will miss Anthony. He was loved by everybody. He had the best smile ever. I will never forget it, I'll never forget it," said Barragan.

The Cougar football program will be retiring Anthony's jersey number, 90. It will also be putting his face on a commemorative trophy that will be passed along from year to year.

The family has not released information about funeral services but does have a GoFundMe page to help with arrangements.

