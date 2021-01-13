apple

Apple announces new racial equity initiative projects, supporting HBCUs, Detroit students, Black entrepreneurs

'We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world,' Apple CEO Tim Cook said
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple announced a set of new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Wednesday.

The effort seeks to "help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color," the tech company said in a statement.

It includes the Propel Center, a global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities; an Apple Developer Academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit; and venture capital funding for Black entrepreneurs.

RELATED: Apple removes right-wing social media platform Parler from app store

"We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world - and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple's enduring commitment," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

Last June, Apple announced REJI in the wake of protests around the world following the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others. The initiative builds on Apple's work to advance racial equity in education, the economy and the criminal justice system, and is led by Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycaliforniaappleu.s. & worldblack owned businessrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
Phones can now notify users of COVID exposure risk
Jericho Cider Mill celebrates its 200th birthday
Apple launches free 24-hour 'Apple Music TV' livestream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 inmates who escaped Merced County Jail arrested, hunt on for 3 others
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
COVID court closures could trickle down for Fresno County
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds
Fresno's once-lively Tower District is now dark, silent, and struggling to survive
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
Show More
Rainbow Ballroom in downtown Fresno up for sale
Madera Co. needs volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Police investigating after 2 shot in Visalia
3 displaced after fire damages east central Fresno home
Tulare Co. health officials to fix loophole that led to ineligible vaccine registrations
More TOP STORIES News