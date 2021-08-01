Bee swarm attack kills man, injures 5 in Arizona; victims 'stung hundreds of times'

Workers discovered an open beehive in a nearby tree that weighed an estimated 100 pounds.
By Alaa Elassar and Andy Rose, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Bee swarm attack kills Arizona man, injures 5

MARANA, Ariz. -- A man is dead and at least five people were injured after a bee swarm attack in an Arizona neighborhood on Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died after he was among three people "believed to have been stung hundreds of times" by the bee swarm in Marana, the Northwest Fire District said on Facebook.

The two other people needed medical attention. The swarm forced a residential street to be shut down for several hours in the town northwest of Tucson.

Three responding firefighters, including one who was hospitalized and later released, also were stung.

An open beehive was found in a tree after a bee swarm attack in Arizona.

Northwest Fire District



Workers discovered an open beehive in a nearby tree. They estimated it weighed about 100 pounds, according to the Northwest Fire District.

"Bee handlers have killed most of the bees and have removed the hive," Marana Police Department said on Facebook. "Although the area is much safer, there are still some lingering bees."

Police warned residents in the neighborhood to remain cautious.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonabeesanimal attacku.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News