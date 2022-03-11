Hanford teen killed in crash honored by Arizona State softball

Tonight we honor Marissa from @DirtdogsVaz2025 with a special sticker on our helmets 🤍 #turning2 pic.twitter.com/pJnQe34caC — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) March 10, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford teenager killed in a crash over the weekend is being remembered by softball players across the country.The Arizona State softball team shared pictures on Twitter.They are putting a #2 decal on their batting helmets in honor of Marissa Cardona.The late 14-year-old played for Hanford West High School and a travel ball team in the South Valley.Cardona had connections to the Sun Devils' coaching staff and several players wrote messages on their wristbands in memory of Marissa.