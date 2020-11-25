Fresno family pleads for help in finding killer of dad gunned down while eating dinner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is suffering instead of celebrating.
Their loved one won't be at the Thanksgiving table after a senseless shooting.
57-year-old Armando De La Cruz, father of seven, was gunned down in central Fresno on Friday, November 13th.
He was sitting at his home with his brother-in-law when an armed suspect walked up and opened fire.
His family is coming together, not only to console one another, but to make sense of this sudden death.
His son Aldo de la Cruz says his father was a mechanic who worked six days a week - driving his bicycle to and from work.
"My dad was a very good person. A hard worker, a loving person, was never around the wrong crowd, was never affiliated and associated with anybody that seemed like a bad person," he says.
"We want to know who this person was, why did they do this to my dad. How come they think it's okay for them to go and take somebody's life?" he adds.
According to Fresno Police Department, detectives are still working on a few leads but there's still a suspect on the loose.
Aldo's mother, the victim's former wife Priscilla Davila, says her family does not feel safe knowing his killer is out there.
"It's been very hard for me to watch my children suffer," she says.
"And I know, even if they catch somebody that person will probably never give us the answers, but it will give my children peace to know that somebody paid for the crime that they did."
Davila is pleading to the public for your help. If there were any witnesses, she urges them to please reach out to the police.
"I know sometimes it's scary to speak out, to identify somebody or give somebody information - I know it's scary, but if we're always scared nothing is ever going to change," she says.
The family has started a GoFundMe to support his funeral services.
