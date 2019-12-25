armed robbery

Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An armed robber attacked a northwest Fresno CVS overnight.

Fresno Police say the robbery happened just before midnight on Christmas Eve.

Three employees inside the CVS were shutting down for the night when suddenly a man walked into the store pulled out a gun and started demanding money.

He grabbed some cash from the register and then forced the employees to open up the store's safe.

After he grabbed more cash from the safe, he walked out of the store and quickly got away.

"He was last seen heading south from the CVS. And we don't know where he went from there. We did receive reports that there was a lay off car waiting, but we haven't been able to confirm that," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The store's owners are not sure exactly how much money they lost in the robbery.

Officers are combing through surveillance video, hoping to get a better look at the suspect who was wearing a mask during the robbery.

No one was injured in the theft.
