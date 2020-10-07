'Stand with Armenia': Protestors in Fresno call for action from world leaders amid conflict

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia has left dozens reportedly killed and hundreds more wounded.In response, demonstrations from Armenian communities are taking place around the state, including in Fresno, demanding national and world leaders intervene to stop the deadly conflict.Hundreds of demonstrators held up signs while many others waved flags near River Park in northeast Fresno Tuesday evening.The fighting is over the long-disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh, which is controlled by mostly Armenians but is inside Azerbaijan territory.The Armenian community is now demanding the United States step in after Turkey, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO, intervened and is helping Azerbaijan."They're seeing what's happening in Karabakh as a second genocide and really the part that's worst is that the Republic of Turkey has been involved by sending Azerbaijani military equipment and advisors." said Barlow Der Mugrdechian, Armenian Studies coordinator at Fresno State. "We think it's important for our president to put a stop to this fighting. Innocent civilians are being killed."According to the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles' website, the assistant for the president of the country blamed Armenia for the conflict stating "those in Armenia's political leadership and the leadership of the puppet regime are responsible in this situation."Both civilians and soldiers have died on both sides of the fight.Before the demonstration, many prayed at St. Paul Armenian Church in Fresno for the more than 200 lives that church leaders said have already been lost."We need that peace, and we don't need the fight and disagreements. We're going to be here praying for that peace," Pastor Yessai Bedros said.The city of Fresno plans to raise a flag on Wednesday in support of the Armenian community.On Monday, the Fresno City Council will also consider a resolution that calls for Fresno to stand alongside the Armenian community while calling on national leaders to intervene in the war between the two countries.