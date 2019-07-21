Arson investigation after bathroom fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police and arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a northwest Fresno home just after 4 a.m. Sunday.Firefighters say the flames came from the bathroom of a very large house on Sierra Avenue.Smoke spread throughout the house, but they kept the fire from spreading very far.Police officers and an arson investigator interviewed the people who live inside to see if there was something suspicious about the fire.