Man arrested for starting grass fire in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested an arson suspect after a grass fire was set at a shopping center just before 3 Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were able to douse the flames near Mooney and Caldwell before they spread to businesses.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Christopher Welch after he tried to fight officers.

He's been booked in the Tulare County pre-trial facility for arson and resisting arrest.