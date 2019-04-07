At least two people shot in Reedley, police say

#BREAKING Reedley PD investigating a shooting at Springfield and Buttonwillow. Investigators tell me at least two shooting victims were rushed to CRMC. Shooter unaccounted for. Working on getting a suspect description. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/g2tqgHjt7T — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 7, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley police are investigating a shooting that sent at least two people to the hospital.It happened on Springfield Avenue off of Buttonwillow Avenue. Police say the shooter is still on the run.Investigators say both victims were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.