Atwater burglary suspect found hiding in air conditioning unit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A burglary suspect was tracked down inside of an air conditioning unit in Atwater.

Police officers say Nicholas Martin broke into a Realty Executive office on Bellevue Road Friday morning.

An alarm notified officers who quickly responded and surrounded the building. Once inside, they tracked down Martin, finding him in the AC ducts.

Investigators took him into custody where they said he admitted to the burglary.

Martin has been booked into the Merced County jail on several charges.
